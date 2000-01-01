The Radical Mormon:

|
Editorial Feature
On value and money, molecules activism
As a component of his
molecules activism,
Dr. Love has
started a blog,
and
founded a molecules archive.
Recently, he has written about his motivation for doing so, in terms that many Mormons
might understand. He writes, "Molecules activism could be viewed as the promotion of uncommon knowledge of commonplace things. The aspirin, the parsley, citrus fruits, all of which are commonplace things, readily in view and at hand. They all have little known properties...".
Follow-up Editorial Feature
On the loss of US credibility: conscription, death penalty
As part of a recent GNU-Darwin action, Dr. Love gives his latest follow up on anti-war action, following on his previous essays regarding the subject, listed below. Of particular interest to many Radical Mormons will be his take on the death penalty. Should there be a death penalty moratorium during times when the moral credibility of the government itself is low? According to Dr. Love, we are living in such a time.
Follow-up Editorial Feature
The stupid war against terrorism
This is the stupidest war that I have ever seen. US aggression against so-called terrorists has led predictably to bad results, and we should take all necessary action to stop the war now: It is a stupid, stupid war.
Caloric Restriction
Bootstrapping your body towards maximum life span
The scene was 1968 and the country was mired in war, but many were disengaging from US society and protesting the war. At this time, there was a fellow named Timothy Leary, who became famous because he got kicked out of Harvard for his research. Leary predicted that genetic science would unlock the door to life extension, and that has now happened. Caloric restriction is obviously beneficial, since the life span is extended to an age of about 150 years. Maybe we will reach the age of the patriarchs!
Editorial Feature
Antiwar blackout
Read the rationale paper for the fabled anti-war blackout.
Nauvoo!
Restoration
For those who have not yet made the trip to Nauvoo, there is a wonderful walk-through essay with pictures at Meridian Magazine. The Nauvoo Temple site has some excellent links and pictures, and the Nauvoo Temple Cam at Deseret Books is HOT.
Day of Infamy
The Radical Mormon:
We wish
to express our concern and
condolences to those who have suffered loss as a result of
this barbaric act of vile terrorism, but also
to express our outrage at the perpetrators of this despicable act.
Editorial Feature
The Rise of the Church
The
comments of Dr. Love.
Radical Interactive Stories
Sunstones prepare for their Nauvoo journey
Deseret News has a picture that is really mind-blowing for anyone who spent some time in the Mormon alternatives camp. There is also a short note about the progress with the Nauvoo temple. More stories:
1.
Another Witness of the Light
Genee France recommended
this article at Meridian. They have some fabulous
pictures of various Smith homes, the area around Palmyra, and so on.
A note from
the editor
My main computer has been in storage for two months due to our move
to Ithaca, New York. As a consequence, The Radical has
gone untended for quite some time. Everything keeps working though,
thanks to Tripod and ArsDigita, and the votes are still rolling in.
We hope to be well settled into our new venue soon. In the meantime,
I have prepared some quick links for you. There are alot of critical
radical mormon happenings right now. Mormonism is being redefined.
If you don't participate in that process, then you will be defined by your
peers. Check it out.
What
does "mormon" mean?
What is "mormon feminism"? 1
, 2
Boston Temple Links 1,
2,
3,
4,
5
Nauvoo
Cornerstone plans
Great temple cam links 1,
2, 3,
4, 5
Check out this thought provoking story from Houston!
Utah
smoking rates are NOT the lowest
Mission
Illinois, Nauvoo
***Please also review the poll topics, which reveal some interesting
trends about the people that find their way here.
The Invasion
of the Saints!
Thanks to Genee France for this interesting story at Time.com from
a perspective that is often forgotten in Mormon circles. Here
is the link, and add your comments
here.
LDS World
Gems bites the big one
The Church has brought Gems inside and now controls the most popular
solely online LDS News site. Check the link here,
Conference
Center is a watershed
The Church has some high quality images of the Conference Center here,
andhere.
We are in a new world. Events like this conference, and the Palmyra
Temple narrowcast are evidence that the Church is in the thick of the
great change that is overtaking us. Much was made of this point in conference,
both for and against. Were your ears open? Where do you stand? Should we
be talking about corporatization or a stone cut without hands? Either way,
it fills the world. In Stranger in a Strange Land, Robert Heinlein
called this type of situation a "moment of crux". More comments and stories
here.
Quinn takes
the Tanners on!
JERALD AND SANDRA TANNER'S DISTORTED VIEW OF MORMONISM: A RESPONSE
TO MORMONISM--SHADOW OR REALITY? Read the
letter. Michael Quinn, what a hero! Be sure to check back for more
coverage of this historic development.
DNA and Geneology:
A match?
Does the spirit of Elijah traffic in molecular genetics? Maybe the
Elijah's spirit is DNA. Read the
story from Deseret News and find
out.
Ask Gramps
"Have you ever wanted to know what time it was only to be told how
to build a watch?"Ask Gramps.
Boston Temple
Ordeal
Boston
Temple Steeple Delayed in Busy Court. This is quite an ongoing story.
Read
Geneological
Web Resources
ZDnet has a helpful review. Of course,
Familysearch.org
is at the top of the list. In case you missed the story, here
it is.
Sow the wind?
Reap the Whirlwind!
Tornado touches ground in downtown Salt Lake City. Where were you when
the twister struck?
Read
More on the
Orrin Hatch Presidential Bid
The
Trib
and the
Examiner both have stories about how Bro. Hatch is trying to woo Iowa
voters. What is your opinion? Read
Trib
Article on Nauvoo Temple Plans
Genee France gave us this link.
What a fascinating story. Is this Mormon Millenial Madness? Read
Enoch.com
Hacked!
Enoch of eagle-net.org
reports that his server was similarly hacked a few weeks ago. Are mormons
a target in the hacker wars? Read
